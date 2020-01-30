BENEE Takes On James Blake For Triple J’s Like A Version

NewsWritten by Laura English on January 31, 2020

New Zealand indie-popper, BENEE was up for triple j’s Like A Version today. She took on a James Blake gem, ‘Mile High’.

BENEE ups the drama in the tune. The percussion’s heavier, the vocals echo more intensely, and her unique voice take control of Travis Scott’s lines in such an intensely cool way. Plus, she’s sporting a sick power suit so there’s that too.

We also received a rendition of BENEE’s ‘Glitter’. She keeps all that groovy energy in it and gets TF down.

You might remember it coming in at #19 in triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2019. BENEE cleaned up in this year’s countdown with ‘Find An Island’ at #25 and ‘Evil Spider’ at #51 as well.

You can watch both performances down below.

[embedded content]