BenePanda launches Staff Benefits Platform App in partnership with Generali Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — BenePanda Staff Benefits Platform announces the official launch of its mobile App, offering a wide variety of staff benefits and wellness activities for employees in companies of all sizes. Through the mobile App, the employees can enjoy exclusive offers, anytime, anywhere, for over 1,000 quality lifestyle products and services, from prestigious partners, including protection solutions from Generali Hong Kong, sports and movie entertainment packages from Now E, academic and lifestyle courses from The Hong Kong Management Association, F&B and lifestyle offerings from Tang’s Living Group, F&B services from Ding’s Kitchen and more. Lifestyle services from Easy Charge Moreover, when making each purchase on the App, they can earn 2% rebate in PandaCoins for quality products redemption or mileage conversion. It is the first and only staff benefits platform in Hong Kong to provide Mileage Conversion Scheme.



BenePanda also announces its strategic partnership with Generali Hong Kong to extend the new employee benefits and wellness programs to Generali’s corporate clients. Generali Hong Kong, one of the key employee benefit players in the market, is the only insurance provider on this platform offering innovative and personalized protection solutions. Generali presents strong capability in offering customized group life and medical programs to their corporate clients, supported by extensive networks of quality clinics and hospitals, and its powerful WeCare member portal. With this new partnership, together they can provide a holistic protection and wellness solution to their corporate clients and members.

THE NEW STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP BRINGS AN ALL-ROUNDED EMPLOYEE BENEFITS SOLUTION FOR GENERALI’S CORPORATE CLIENTS

Teddy Hung, Founder of BenePanda, commented: “Generali Hong Kong is a forward-looking insurance company which inspires corporate clients to provide employee benefits for their wellbeing. We are very excited to partner with them. The new BenePanda staff benefits mobile App aims to provide a hassle-free tool for HR to manage staff benefits and wellness engagement programs. Today, the working population in Hong Kong are much more health-conscious, we have therefore aggregated a wide range of healthy lifestyle products and services on the platform, as well as built-in features for HR to design staff incentive activities. Our team can assist HR teams to form company sports teams and even organize inter-company competitions. We will continue to invest more resources in providing more desirable offers for working individuals.”

Cillin O’Flynn, CEO of Generali Life (Hong Kong) Limited, said: “Generali’s ambition is to be the life-time partner to our customers, we strive to provide customers with the best protection and wealth management solutions. We are proud to partner with BenePanda to offer a variety of quality lifestyle products with special discounts, especially those on and offline sports training programs conducted by Hong Kong elite athletes, which fit well into the healthy and balanced working culture of our corporate clients. At Generali, we always strive to go the extra mile to provide integrated health management solutions to help our clients in protection and improvement of their workforce’s wellbeing.”

“We highly appreciate the entrepreneurial spirit and perseverance of Teddy, Founder of BenePanda. He has put in great effort and personally involved in the past few years to promote employee benefits to many big corporations. His business has grown rapidly, I am glad to see the launching of BenePanda mobile App. We believe that our partnership will let more customers enjoy staff benefits while caring for their physical and mental health,” Cillin O’Flynn added.

AMAZING LAUNCH OFFERS

From now until 31 December, 2020, BenePanda will offer monthly fee waiver to new corporate members. Staff members will also enjoy the following amazing offers:

Protection Offers# : from Generali Hong Kong

Having a tailor-made financial plan can help you achieve your life goals more effectively and efficiently. Generali Hong Kong Financial Advisor can provide BenePanda members with professional advice, and build a customized plan to meet your savings, and insurance needs.

Privilege 1: Complimentary Financial Consultation

Make an appointment with Generali’s Financial Advisor, and upon completion of the consultation meeting, you will be entitled to Privilege 2 as your reward for planning ahead!

Upon completion of the consultation meeting, members can get a HK$100 supermarket voucher# as reward.

# Limited quota and terms and conditions apply.

Sports & Movie Entertainment Packages From Now E

Get a limited-time offer “extra gift of 3-month Pass” upon subscription of any of the following Now E entertainment packages between now and 30 October, 2020:

Subscribe Extra Gift 1. Entertainment Combo 12-month Pass OR 2. 4K Premier League and LaLiga 2020/21 Season Pass OR 3. Now Player Junior (FUN & STEM Learning) 12-month Pass Entertainment Combo 3-month Pass OR 4K Premier League and LaLiga 2020/21 3-month Pass * This is a limited-time offer in first-come, first-served basis while stocks last. Terms & conditions apply

Health Offer : BenePanda Step Counter Rewards Scheme

Receive complimentary PandaCoins upon achieving the designated number of steps, awarded PandaCoins can be used for shopping on the App or conversion into mileage conversion. Furthermore, the “Employee of the week” who achieved the highest number of steps each week will receive a surprise gift. Through this program, BenePana aspires to promote employees’ work-life balance while giving them the flexibility of deciding how to use PandaCoins according to their personal preferences.

Lifestyle offer: VIP membership from Easy Charge

The first 10,000 members can enjoy the Easy Charge wireless powerbank rental service with prepaid deposit of $99 by BenePanda, along with a deep discount of purchasing VIP membership of renting powerbank

ABOUT BENEPANDA

BenePanda Staff Benefits Platform started in 2015 with the aim to establish a healthy working community with staff benefits and rewards. Through the centralized marketplace, our corporate members and their employees are empowered to flexibly choose their benefits. We offer benefits for nearly all aspects of life including daily necessities, health and wellness, education, baby care and many others. In 2020, BenePanda launched an innovative mobile App and partnered with Generali Hong Kong, providing special deals for over 500,000 eligible employees. The App is integrated with a Step Counter Rewards Scheme to encourage employees to exercise regularly for better work-life balance, but also team spirit and productivity.

ABOUT GENERALI HONG KONG

Since the 1970s, Generali Hong Kong has enabled people to shape a safer future by caring for their lives and dreams. Over the years, we have come to understand the individual requirements of our customers, and are continuously adapting and innovating to meet their changing needs. We combine our local knowledge with Generali Group’s global network and experience to design unique and innovative, yet straightforward and flexible life and general insurance solutions to ensure peace of mind for people in Hong Kong.

