Benguet Laboratories joins Pag-Ibig’s Loyalty Card privileges

BAGUIO CITY — Medical diagnostics leader Benguet Laboratories (BenguetLabs) is now among the establishments that would provide discounted services to members of the Home Development Mutual Fund (Pag-ibig Fund), after Wednesday’s ceremonial signing of an agreement that makes it part of the agency’s “Loyalty Card’ program.

The “Loyalty Card Plus” grants all Pag-ibig contributors discounts when dining at “partner restaurants,” undergoing medical care at Pag-ibig accredited hospitals, or purchasing items at groceries and department stores, said Pag-ibig Vice President Lilia Anguluan, who led the ceremonies in the summer capital.

ADVERTISEMENT

To access discounts offered by more than 300 establishments, Pag-ibig members are required to purchase a “Loyalty Card” for P100.

The program, which began in 2013, is celebrating its tenth year as one of the additional benefits provided by the housing loan and savings facility, Anguluan said.

FEATURED STORIES

Pag-ibig members from any part of the country are entitled to a 10-percent discount on laboratory services, including X-rays, electrocardiograms, and drug tests, as well as a 5-percent discount on ultrasound and 2D echo procedures from BenguetLabs, said its clinic manager Melinda Cabreros.

BenguetLabs started out in 1930 as the medical arm of the country’s first mining firm, Benguet Corporation, she said. BenguetLabs opened to the public in 1987 to augment the relative scarcity of medical facilities at the time, Cabreros said.

Since then, BenguetLabs has expanded its services to include clinic management, which some medical companies now outsource, she said.

VINCENT CABREZA INQ

RELATED STORIES

Pag-IBIG members get financial reprieve in 2023 as … – Inquirer.net

Pag-IBIG Fund earns COA’s highest audit rating for record 11th straight …

lzb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>