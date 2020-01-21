Benguet wants special polls for vacant congress seat

LA TRINIDAD, Benguet –– The Benguet Provincial Board on Monday asked the Congress to initiate a special election to fill the post of the late Rep. Nestor Fongwan Sr.

The board recently passed a resolution informing the lower house of the vacancy a month after Fongwan died, said Vice Gov. Johnny Waguis.

Waguis said the resolution has been submitted to House Speaker Allan Peter Cayetano on Jan. 13

Fongwan, 68, died on Dec. 18 due to acute respiratory failure.

Before his election as Benguet’s lone district representative, Fongwan served as mayor of this capital town, and as governor, each spanning three terms.

Waguis said the Provincial Board has also sought a meeting with Cayetano this week to lobby for the special election.

The resolution said the special election would allow for continuity of the implementation of programs, projects and activities “that redound to the utmost benefit of the province and its people.”

Fongwan’s son, Nestor Jr., who is sitting as a board member being the Councilor’s League president of Benguet, said his family supports the call for a special election.

“We need a leader who will represent the province in the Congress, not merely a caretaker,” Waguis said.

