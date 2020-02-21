Benguet’s Atok town lifts ban on tourism

BAGUIO CITY –– Flower farms in Atok, Benguet will be opened again to tourists starting Feb. 21, Saturday, after the local government lifted the suspension of the town’s tourism-related activities.

In an executive order issued Thursday, Atok Mayor Raymundo Sarac said local officials have adopted precautionary measures against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to accommodate tourists in the town.

ADVERTISEMENT

On February 4, Sarac suspended tourism activities in the municipality amid the health risks that COVID-19 posed to the public.

But after consulting local health and tourism officials, Sarac said the town was opening its doors on tourists, provided that tour site operators implement a pre-registration process to monitor and control the influx of visitors.

FEATURED STORIES

Sarac said all tourists would also be required to register at Paoay Barangay Hall before proceeding to the tour sites.

Atok, a farming town, hosts flower farms such as the Northern Blossom Flower Farm, the Sakura Farm, and the Haight’s Place that are attracting tourists.

Tourism is expected to peak between February and early March due to the cold weather, which sometimes causes frost that also draws tourists./lzb

For more information about the novel coronavirus click here.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ