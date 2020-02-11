Benguet’s Strawberry Fest canceled due to nCoV threat

BAGUIO CITY –– The threat of a novel coronavirus (nCoV) outbreak has forced local officials to cancel major festivals in the provinces of Benguet and Kalinga.

Mayor Romeo Salda of La Trinidad town in Benguet on Tuesday issued an executive order canceling the annual Strawberry Festival slated in March.

The festival, which celebrates the town’s bounty of strawberries, draws a large crowd during its week-long revelry.

In Kalinga, local officials also suspended events of the ongoing 25th Founding Anniversary and 4th Bodong Festival.

Kalinga Gov. Ferdinand Tubban said the suspension is part of their preventive measure against the potential spread of nCoV.

Tubban said they would announce the rescheduled dates of activities after consultation with proper agencies.

The main celebration of the Bodong Festival on Feb. 14, however, would proceed with a simpler program, Tubban said.

On Monday, the Tabuk City council passed a resolution requesting the postponement of the event since all activities of the festival are held in the city./lzb

