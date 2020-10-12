SINGAPORE, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — BenQ, the world-leading provider of digital lifestyle innovations, today launched the GW2780T Eye-care Monitor and Monitor Light ScreenBar, a powerful combination to safeguard eye health for any work and study environment. GW2780T is the 27-inch edition of its popular predecessor GW2480T 24-inch monitor, featuring the latest eye-care technologies and height adjustment stand; complemented by the ScreenBar, an intelligent clip-on monitor light with advanced sensors and dimmable features designed for consumers’ viewing comfort.



BenQ Launches GW2780T Eye-care Monitor and Monitor Light ScreenBar to Protect Consumers’ Eye Health

With the existing work-from-home regulations due to COVID-19, Singaporeans continue to spend a disproportionate amount of time at their home office, creating a need for intelligent digital products that maintain and protect eye health in our screen-centric world.

“The ongoing pandemic has normalised remote working and learning on a large scale, resulting in an increase in average screen time for both adult and young digital consumers. The launch of BenQ’s GW2780T Eye-care Monitor and Monitor Light ScreenBar in Singapore is paving the way for new concepts of home productivity and entertainment setups while safeguarding consumers’ eye health,” said Jeffrey Liang, President of BenQ Asia Pacific. “The monitor-ScreenBar duo boasts intelligent features and intuitive designs to optimise the productivity corner, a commitment that BenQ continues to uphold for office workers and students who are experiencing higher screen time after the pandemic.”

GW2780T – Eye-care monitor designed for remote working and learning

The latest model in BenQ’s G-Series LED monitors, the GW2780T Eye-care Monitor offers the user many vision health-focused features, including BenQ’s exclusive Brightness Intelligence Technology (B.I.). As screen time increases, computer users are more susceptible to eyestrain caused by improper lighting from ambient light and display light, as well as reflection glare. This could potentially contribute to the prevalence of myopia in Singapore, which is currently amongst the highest in the world.

The GW2780T Eye-care Monitor uses B.I. to automatically adjust the screen light to suit the user’s surrounding environment, adapting brightness and enhancing dark areas on the display without overexposing bright regions.

Engineered for safe and optimal screen time, both the GW2480T and GW2780T Eye-care Monitors offer pairing options with laptop, tablet, and even smart phone, allowing the user to enjoy the comfort of big screen projection, with the help of Flicker-Free Technology and Low Blue Light Technology.

The GW2780T is a valuable addition to any home office or study room as its height adjustment stand allows for optimal customisation in terms of the display height, tilt, pivot, and swivel—all of which ensure that anyone in the family can comfortably maintain a proper viewing distance and correct sitting posture.

ScreenBar – An Amazon US bestseller now available in Singapore

An original invention by BenQ, the ScreenBar is a cutting-edge e-reading monitor light that features exclusive auto-dimming feature, asymmetrical optical design, and a patented clip, removing the need for a lamp base and additional table space.

What makes the Monitor Light ScreenBar top off the line is its 14 adjustable brightness levels and 8 colour temperature levels (from 2.7K to 6.5K), maximising the user’s efficiency and comfort. The auto-dimming feature, thanks to built-in ambient light sensors, detects the surrounding brightness and illuminates the workstation with the proper brightness and colour temperature.

The USB-powered ScreenBar also features an asymmetrical optical design that only illuminates the desk and does not shine on the screen, avoiding reflective glare.

BenQ’s Monitor Light ScreenBar can be paired with a wide range of monitors, offering the user unmatched product versatility and optimal viewing experience regardless of their environment.

The GW2780T Eye-care Monitor and Monitor Light ScreenBar retails at SGD339 and SGD159 (before GST) and are now available exclusively at BenQ Store on Lazada.

Read more about the GW2780T Eye-care Monitor and Monitor Light ScreenBar here.

About BenQ Corporation

Founded on the corporate vision of “Bringing Enjoyment ‘N’ Quality to Life”, BenQ Corporation is a world-leading human technology and solutions provider aiming to elevate and enrich every aspect of consumers’ lives. To realize this vision, the company focuses on the aspects that matter most to people today – lifestyle, business, healthcare and education – with the hope of providing people with the means to live better, increase efficiency, feel healthier and enhance learning. Such means include a delightfully broad portfolio of people-driven products and embedded technologies spanning digital projectors, monitors, interactive large-format displays, audio products, cloud consumer products, mobile communications and lifestyle lighting. Because it matters.

GW2780T – Technical Specifications

Display

Screen Size 27 Panel Type IPS Backlight Technology ‎ LED backlight Resolution (max.) 1920×1080 Brightness 250 Native Contrast(typ.) 1000:1 Viewing Angle (L/R;U/D) (CR>=10) 178/178 Response Time 5ms Aspect Ratio 16:9 Display Colours 16.7 Mil. Colour Gamut 72% NTSC Display Area(mm) 597.60×336.20 PPI 93 DCR (Dynamic Contrast Ratio) (typ.) 20,000,000 : 1 Colour Bit 8 bits

Audio

Built-in Speaker 2Wx2 Headphone Jack Yes Audio Line In Yes

Monitor

Product Colour Black Colour Temperature Normal (6500°K) / Reddish (5700°K) / Bluish (9300°K) / User Mode OSD Language 18 Languages (English / Francais / Deutsch / Italiano / Espanol / Polish / Czech / Hungarian / Romanian / Dutch / Russian / Swedish / Portuguese / Japanese / Chinese / S-Chinese / Arabic/ Korean) HDCP 1.4 VESA Wall Mount 100×100 (mm) AMA Yes

Eye Care

Flicker-free Technology Yes Low Blue Light Yes Brightness Intelligence (B.I.) Yes

Connectivity

D-sub D-sub x1 HDMI HDMI (v1.4) x1 DisplayPort DisplayPort (v1.2) x1

Power

Voltage Rating 100 – 240V Power Supply Built-in Power Consumption (on mode.) 32W Power Consumption (based on Energy Star) 18W

Dimension and Weight

Dimensions (HxWxD mm) 552x612x239 (Highest) 430x612x239 (Lowest) Net Weight (kg) 6.6 Gross Weight (kg) 8.7 Tilt (down/up) -5˚ -35˚ Swivel (left/right) N/A Pivot 90˚ Height Adjustment (mm) 140

Environmental Standards

Energy Star Yes EPEAT Yes

Compliant Standards

Certification

Windows® Compatible Windows®10, Windows®8.1, Windows®8, Windows®7

ScreenBar – Technical Specifications

Lighting

Light source Dual colour LED‎ Colour Rendering Index Ra>95 Illuminance 1000 Lux in the centre (height 45cm) Luminous Flux 320lm‎ Colour Temperature‎ 2700~6500K Power Input‎ 5V USB port‎ Power Consumption 5W (max.) Materials Aluminium alloy, Polycarbonate Dimension 45cm x 9.0cm x 9.2cm Net Weight 0.53kg

Media Contact

Name: Hans LI Chen

BenQ Corporation

Email: Hans.LI.Chen@BenQ.com

Name: Joel Seet

Ying Communications

Email: Joel.Seet@finnpartners.com

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20201009/2945112-1?lang=0