SINGAPORE, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — BenQ ZOWIE is launching the XL2546K and the XL2411K esports gaming monitor, with updated features to guarantee a smoother, more responsive and clearer visual experience for Singapore’s growing base of esports athletes and enthusiasts.



BenQ ZOWIE launches New XL-K Generation Esports Gaming Monitors in both 144Hz and 240Hz in Singapore

XL2546K is a successor of the legendary XL2546 as part of the XL-K series. It features a 240Hz gaming monitor with 0.5ms grey to grey response time. It also comes with DyAc+™ technology, Black eQualizer, Color Vibrance and much more, as part of the popular features from BenQ ZOWIE.

The XL2411K on the other hand, is a 144Hz gaming monitor with1ms grey to grey response time. It has now been upgraded with DyAc™ technology, which makes this monitor clearer than ever.

Both models feature DyAc™ /DyAc+ ™, a technology designed by ZOWIE to reduce motion blur seen in LCD technology. It reduces vigorous screen shaking in-game and can help improve recoil control in games such as CS:GO. For gamers, it is often said that one percent in clarity makes a difference in the arena.

In terms of aesthetics and functionality, the XL-K series also comes with a smaller base – giving players more space for their keyboard and mouse, without sacrificing the stability of their monitor stand. Players can enjoy a wider adjustment angle than ever before, ensuring comfortable and desired viewing angles when gaming.

The new XL-K series features a new OSD menu, which provides for quicker access to player’s desired settings. The newly updated S-Switch now offers a 5-ways scroll wheel at the center, which makes the OSD navigation smoother and more intuitive.

New technologies should not be introduced unless they can enhance the in-game experience. Over time, BenQ ZOWIE has learned to finetune different visual and physical setup preferences for gamers. This new generation of XL monitors will enhance players in-game performance, while ensuring comfort to bring greater enjoyment.

The new XL-K series will be available in Singapore from 30 September 2020 at local retailer, XTREME Solution, or on the LAZADA BenQ Flagship store.

Recommended retail prices for the XL-K series are:

For more information, please visit the ZOWIE XL-K Series website.

About ZOWIE

Introduced in late 2008, ZOWIE is a brand dedicated to the development of the best competitive gaming gears available that compliment eSports athletes’ combating performance. From 2015 on, ZOWIE brand was acquired by BenQ Corp to represent the company’s eSports product line that delivers truly competitive experience and enjoyment.

About BenQ Corporation

Founded on the corporate vision of “Bringing Enjoyment ‘N’ Quality to Life”, BenQ Corporation is a world-leading human technology and solutions provider aiming to elevate and enrich every aspect of consumers’ lives. To realize this vision, the company focuses on the aspects that matter most to people today – lifestyle, business, healthcare and education – with the hope of providing people with the means to live better, increase efficiency, feel healthier and enhance learning. Such means include a delightfully broad portfolio of people-driven products and embedded technologies spanning digital projectors, monitors, interactive large-format displays, audio products, cloud consumer products, mobile communications and lifestyle lighting. Because it matters.

For more information, please contact:

Kang KK Lee

BenQ Corporation

Tel: +886-2-2727-8899 Ext.7947

Fax: +886-2-2656-2438

Email: Kang.KK.Lee@BenQ.com

Joel Seet

Ying Communications

Tel: +65 3157 5636

Email: joel.seet@finnpartners.com