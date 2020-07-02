Bernaldez faces Bell in non-title junior lightweight bout in Las Vegas on July 3

MARK Bernaldez aims to keep the unbeaten run by Filipinos in three bouts when he fights undefeated American Albert Bell in a non-title junior lightweight bout organized by Top Rank at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday.

After the victory of fellow Mike Plania and Reymond Yanong, the 26-year-old fighter from Butuan said he was inspired by stablemate Plania’s win and hoped to duplicate the same result against Bell who is holding 16 wins with five knockouts.

“It is important to me because he is my stablemate and his victory serves inspiration to me and to all of us boxers, especially in this pandemic situation. And we both come as underdogs so we need to show what we got in this fight,” Bernaldez told The Manila Times in an online interview.

Bernaldez (20-3 record with 14 knockouts) referred to Plania’s majority decision over erstwhile World Boxing Organization No. 1 bantamweight contender Joshua Greer Jr. last June 17. Plania is also set to arrive in General Santos City on Friday.

He took the scale at 132 lbs while his taller counterpart Bell weighed in at 133 lbs during their formal weigh-in.

Bernaldez added that he was confident, saying all preparations were good under coach Moro Fernandez.

“My preparation is good and I really prepared for this fight by training hard with my coach Moro Fernandez,” added Bernaldez, who is also under the Sanman promotion of JC Mananquil. “All I can say is I will give all my best to this fight.”

He also said he would do whatever it takes to beat the 27-year-old Bell.

“I hope so. I will do my best in this fight. To beat Bell is a great victory for me because he defeated Andy Vences who defeated me by decision. So it’s like a double victory to me,” Bernaldez said.