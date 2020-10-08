Bernard Fanning, Matt Corby, Thelma Plum & More To Play Huge Sandstone Point Gig

After it seemed like it would never happen, live music is beginning to pop up all over the country once again. Now, some huge acts are signed up to play a colossal gig at Queensland’s Sandstone Point Hotel.

Bernard Fanning, Boy & Bear, Matt Corby, Thelma Plum and Tia Gostelow are all set to play the iconic venue towards the end of next month.

“It’s so great to be able to play again,” Fanning wrote on Instagram. “Onya Queensland.”

As you can expect, tickets are likely to fly out the door for this one, seeing as its one of the biggest concert lineups we’ve seen in quite some time.

The concert is set to take place at the hotel on Saturday, 21st November. Tickets for the event are available from 9am AEST on Tuesday, 13th October.

Check all important details below.

