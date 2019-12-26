“Bernard Palanca reveals thoughts on brother Miko Palanca’s death: ‘I have many unanswered questions’”
Bernard Palanca pays homage to his younger sibling and thanks supportive friends and family.
Palanca and his family have kept mum about their dearly departed loved one. But last week, the older Palanca shared his thoughts about how he feels about losing his brother.
He wrote:
“It’s been a pretty insane two weeks…feels like years. I was put on this earth to protect and love you more than anybody else could ever do. All my life I’ve been by your side through everything. I have many unanswered questions, thoughts in my head for which words haven’t even been invented yet for them, and feelings I will never be able to understand nor explain. My heart is shattered and in so much pain bec of what happened and more so for how it happened. You (@mikopalanca), @martinhocson_ & @santihocson are always and forever gonna be my brothers for whom I will forever love and take care of without an ounce of doubt or question. To everybody that sent me messages and prayers, I wanna say I’m sorry for only replying now and I want to send each and every single one of you hugs and kisses for being there for me and my family but most of all, for Miko. My heart will never forget and never stop loving all of you. My brother was lucky to have friends like you. I love you all. I miss you so much dumbass(Miko) Pls,Pls,Pls behave up there…I love you, little bro! You rest now.”