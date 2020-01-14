Bernie Sanders Has Encouraged Cardi B To Pursue Her Political Ambitions

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on January 15, 2020

Earlier this week, rapper Cardi B tweeted that she was considering entering the world of politics, saying “I think I want to be a politician. I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Government.

“I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress. I deadass have sooo much ideas that make sense. I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table.”

Now, 2020 presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has thrown his support behind Cardi’s ambitions, expressing confidence in her ability to make change should she run for office.

“Cardi B is deeply concerned about what’s happening in the country,” the Vermont senator told TMZ.

“She knows what it’s like to live in poverty and struggle, and it would be great for her to bring that experience to politics.”

Cardi has long been politically engaged, and has been an active critic of Donald Trump. Last year, Cardi interviewed Sanders, discussing (among other topics) the issue of wage inequality of America.

In other Cardi news, her 2018 debut album Invasion of Privacy has this week broken the record for the longest-charting debut album by a female rapper in the history of Billboard’s Top 200. The slot was previously held by Lauryn Hill with her 1998 debut The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

Boss bitch.

I think I want to be a politician.I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Goverment — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 12, 2020