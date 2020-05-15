Bespin Global is named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide

SEOUL, South Korea, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Bespin Global was positioned in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the first time as a Niche Player in 2017, positioned as a Challenger in 2019, and is now recognized as a Leader in 2020.



Bespin Global listed in Leaders quadrant of Gartner Magic Quadrant Public Cloud MSP

As a global leader, Bespin Global provides systematic and reliable cloud IT services in Korea and China with a large number of skilled workforce and key partnerships in the Pan-Asian region, and is committed to expanding its business around the world. With a customer-centric multi-cloud approach, Bespin Global supports a wide range of CSPs such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Alibaba Cloud, Huawei, and Tencent Cloud. Recognized for its innovation, Bespin Global has proven processes and automation tools and developed its proprietary cloud management platform (OpsNow).

“Bespin Global is delighted to be in the Leaders quadrant of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Service Providers, Worldwide. Being in the Leaders quadrant means for us that an impartial and trusted IT source recognizes our cloud capabilities and market leadership. From our view, it is truly exciting that Gartner places a 5-year-old born-in-the-cloud startup like us in the Magic Quadrant and evaluates us in terms of the ability to execute and completeness of vision,” said Bespin Global’s co-founder Hoon Park. “All Bespineers are thrilled about what we have achieved. We are more than ever committed to becoming the trusted partner for successful cloud adoption for companies in Asia and around the world.”

Gartner is a trusted source for business leaders and technology executives who seek an impartial view of the technology landscape. Gartner publishes annual Magic Quadrant reports on various sectors including “Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Service Providers, Worldwide”. The report positions 20 global leaders of a sector in four quadrants: Niche Players, Visionaries, Challengers, and Leaders. Following a uniform set of evaluation criteria, Gartner provides a neutral analysis of how each vendor aligns with its criteria on completeness of vision and ability to execute. This easy-to-read visualization allows readers to quickly understand the landscape and discover what makes Bespin Global a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Service Providers, Worldwide, among other vendors.

To read the full report, please refer to this link: https://en.bespinglobal.com/gartner-magic-quadrant-2020/

Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide, Craig Lowery, To Chee Eng, et al., 4 May 2020.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

