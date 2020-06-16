Bespin Global Raises $75M in Series-C Funding

SEOUL, South Korea, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Mr. John Hanjoo Lee, the CEO of the global cloud management company Bespin Global, announced on May 27th that the company had signed a $75M Series-C funding contract through its holding company, Newberry Global.

Bespin Global has raised $177M so far, including $14M Series-A and $90M Series-B.

SK Telecom participated in this funding round through SK Telecom China. Other investors include DY Holdings.

SK Telecom expects to accelerate its own cloud business with the help of Bespin Global’s leading multi-cloud management capability.

Bespin Global will join forces with SK Telecom, SK C&C, and SK Infosec to develop a 5G cloud-integrated and multi-hybrid management platform based on OpsNow which is Bespin Global’s proprietary cloud management platform.

Bespin Global is the first East Asian company to be positioned in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services for four consecutive years and is the first Korean company to be placed in the Leaders quadrant this year. The company supports all major public cloud platforms and offers cloud managed service globally through its proprietary platform, OpsNow. Recognized for its skills and growth, Bespin Global China has a significant presence in the Chinese MSP market. Bespin Global is also quickly expanding in the Middle East & Africa region through its MEA arm.

“The combination of 5G and cloud will accelerate innovation across industries and allow companies to improve their service value,” said Yoo Yeong-Sang, the head of MNO business at SK Telecom, “We will lead innovation in 5G by joining hands with software developers, device manufacturers, and global mobile carriers.”

John Hanjoo Lee, CEO of Bespin Global, said, “the future of cloud will be shaped by 5G cloud. By collaborating with SK Telecom, we will develop and offer a 5G cloud management platform for the global market. This is a good example of a collaboration between an enterprise and a startup.” He added, “we will take this funding as an opportunity to establish this company as a leading player in the cloud industry. We also plan to expand to North America in the second half of this year.”

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bespin-global-raises-75m-in-series-c-funding-301077281.html