BEST Express Malaysia Helps 9 Schools to Rebuild After Floodsimage-1.jpeg

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 28 April 2023 – BEST Express Malaysia has launched a flood relief campaign from March to April to aid schools affected by the flood in Johor, Malaysia.

The flood occurred in the end of February has cause more than 50,000 of Johorean lost their home.

In the wake to response to the devastating floods in difference area in Johor, BEST Express Malaysia has shown its care to nine affected schools, including nursing homes and religious school. in end-March 2023 through collaboration with four agent stations in Johor.

The donated funds will mainly use for repair and rebuild the damaged facilities in schools.

BEST Express Malaysia is deeply saddened to witness the Johor floods which has caused many school’s facilities being damaged and this has caused many inconveniences to the teachers and students.

“We hope our little donation will help our community recover and rebuild after this crisis, though our donation is not big, but our hearts are warm. Hope we all work together to overcome the difficulties and challenges,” said Jessy Sun, GM of BEST Inc Malaysia and Singapore.

BEST Express Malaysia’s heart-warming action in Johor was also commended by the Ministry of Education’s office in Batu Pahat. It praised BEST Express Malaysia’s donation, which has brought great benefits to the school. It is also hoped that BEST Express Malaysia’s efforts will become a good example in the industry.

In addition, the 9 beneficiary schools expressed their gratitude to BEST’s kind deeds. Mr Suhaimi Bin Ismail, director of Batu Pahat District Education office has complimented BEST Express Malaysia for its efforts to help schools affected by flood.

“On behalf of Batu Pahat District Education Office, we would like to say a thousand thanks and hope that these efforts can be continued at any time in the future,” he said.

