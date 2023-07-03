BEST Express Malaysia Looking for More Business Partnersimage-1.jpeg

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 3 July 2023 – BEST INC gained a foothold in Malaysia in April 2020 by providing courier services. Through its courier unit, BEST Express Malaysia has grown steadily even during the pandemic period. The company is looking for more business partners across Malaysia to unlock more potential and growth through unique business partnerships.

“BEST Express Malaysia is expanding and we are looking for passionate entrepreneurs to become part of our successful business partner program. Our unique business agent program offers low cost of entry, fast approval, stable parcels volume, 100 percent nationwide coverage and training is provided,” said Jessy Sun, General Manager of BEST Inc. Malaysia and Singapore

“The business development of BEST Express Malaysia is driven by the increasing and stable collaborations with platforms, and our business scale is also expanding. With the steady business growth, BEST Express Malaysia is actively looking for business agents across the country,” she said.

According to Jessy, BEST Express Malaysia has steadily developed over the years. The initial establishment of BEST Express Malaysia was challenging, but digitalization has helped increase the efficiency of logistics amid the pandemic, and many logistics entrepreneurs have emerged through the combined efforts of the company and its business partners.

“BEST Inc Malaysia is much more than just a courier service. We are now able to offer a full range of integrated supply chain services in Malaysia, including express delivery, freight delivery, warehouse fulfilment, cross-border and SaaS systems.

“By joining us, our business partners can enjoy the benefits of a proven business model. Partnering with BEST Inc Malaysia means you are working with a global brand that can help you grow your network business,” Jessy said.

“We will continue to invest heavily in technology to enable a smarter and more efficient supply chain through innovative technologies and business models, and continue our mission to “Empower Business and Enrich Life” in the digital era,” she said.

Hashtag: #BESTExpressMalaysia

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.