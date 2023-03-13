BEST Inc. Holds 1st Network Conference for 200 Partners in Malaysia and Singapore, Continues to Support Partners’ Profitable Growthimage-1.jpeg

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 13 March 2023 – BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) (“BEST” or the “Company”), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China, held its first network conference for its BEST Malaysia and Singapore’s business partners in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About 200 of Malaysia and Singapore BEST business partners were presented for this one-day event.

Johnny Chou, the founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BEST Inc. also attended in this special occasion.

In his remarks at the conference, Johnny Chou expressed his appreciation to the business partners that have given unconditional supports the company, which has allowed BEST Inc’s business to grow stably in the region and continued to expand.

“Logistic is a promising large market. An efficient logistic is a key part of economy, internet and IT technology drive fast growth in ecommerce push for more efficient logistics, Mr Chou said in his opening remarks.

Logistics has a major influence on people life, it plays an important role in the growth and development of the local economy. The rise in local consumption drives for networked transportation, warehouse and integrated services, with the latest development of logistic where information technology (IT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), large data, wireless drive for digitization of logistics and increase the efficiency and services.

“With the consolidation and integration among the industry. It is foreseen that the next ten-years will be the golden age for logistics industry,” Mr Chou said in his opening remarks.

Discussing on the 2023 goals set for BEST Malaysia and Singapore, Mr Chou said, “We will continue to put our first priority in our PEOPLE, as they are assets and competitive advantage. To maintain the growing momentum in this region, BEST Inc. will continue to increase investment in express, freight and warehouse businesses.”

Besides that, Mr Chou also highlighted BEST’s commitment to further strengthen the relationship with business partners from business volume, coverage and service quality.

“We will concentrate on enhancing service quality and improving every aspect of customer experience. Meanwhile, we will speed up our expansion in Southeast Asia as we see tremendous e-commerce needs and increasing cross-border opportunities in the region. We are eyeing to build warehouse service partnership and develop SaaS service in this region,”

In 4th quarter 2022, BEST Inc. achieved 20.3% and 13.7 % increased year-on-year of parcel volume growth respectively in Malaysia and Singapore.

“Our ultimate goal is to achieve win-win and support our partners to realise profitable growth,” Mr Chow reiterated.

Also attended during the event include Mr. Xiaoqing Wang Vice, President, General Manager of BEST Global, Mr Eric Liang, Deputy General Manager of BEST Global, Mr Wang Hao, Network Senior Director of BEST SCM, Ms Jessy Sun General Manager of BEST Inc. Malaysia and Singapore and others BEST Inc’s regional key management personnels

Another highlight of the event is the recognition of outstanding business partners in Malaysia and Singapore with accordance to their excellent performance in terms of, time efficiency, parcel delivery, service quality, efficiency improvement, outbound performance and contribution.

