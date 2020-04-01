BEST Inc. to Create Over 40,000 Jobs in 2020

HANGZHOU, China, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) (“BEST” or the “Company”), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China, today announced the Company’s plans to create over 40,000 jobs in China and Southeast Asia this year to meet current and anticipated demand recovery in supply chain and logistics services after the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, and to effectively adapt to the continuously growing e-commerce industry.

The additional jobs will be created through BEST’s various divisions, including Express, Freight, Supply Chain Management and Global. These roles will cover technology development, product operations, quality control and procurement, as well as front line operations such as warehousing, sorting and transportation.

Johnny Chou, BEST’s Chairman and CEO said, “As China starts returning to work, we are already seeing rapid recovery in many different sectors that require logistics support. Our commitment to investing in technology and talents will not change. We plan to leverage opportunities that the current market presents by hiring and investing in young talents who will support BEST’s continued growth and success.”

“At the same time, we will continue to innovate and invest in robotics and AI technologies that can help manage our costs in the longer term,” added Mr. Chou.

As BEST looks to further expand its supply chain and logistics services internationally, BEST expects to create 5,000 new jobs for network management, operations, customer services and quality control in Southeast Asia.

ABOUT BEST INC.

BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) is a leading integrated smart supply chain and logistics solutions provider. Through its proprietary technology platform and extensive networks, BEST offers a comprehensive set of logistics and value-add services, including express and freight delivery, supply chain management, business-to-store-to-consumer supply chain and last mile services, truckload capacity brokerage, international logistics and financial services. BEST’s mission is to empower business and enrich life by leveraging technology and business model innovation to create a smarter, more efficient supply chain. For more information, please visit: http://www.best-inc.com/en/.

