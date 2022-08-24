Best Mart 360 Holdings Limited, to introduce Hoi Tung Trading Company Limited as major shareholderlogo – Best Mart 360 Holdings Limited.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 24 August 2022 – Best Mart 360 Holdings Limited (“Best Mart 360” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”; stock code: 2360.HK), a leisure food retailer in Hong Kong, announced that Mr. Lin Tsz Fung and Ms. Hui Ngai Fan entered into a memorandum of understanding ( the “MOU”) with China Merchants Hoi Tung Trading Company Limited (the “ China Merchants Hoi Tung Trading”), in relation to the possible sale and purchase of the Shares. Pursuant to the MOU, China Merchants Hoi Tung Trading intends to purchase 490,000,000 Shares in aggregate, representing 49% of the total issued Shares.

China Merchants Hoi Tung Trading is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Merchants Group Limited and is a comprehensive trading company covering food, transportation, and commodity, with subsidiaries in 10 cities in China and 7 branches overseas.

Hashtag: #BestMart360

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.