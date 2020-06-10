“Best quarantine soundtrack: Ellen Adarna makes piano cover of ‘Bawal Lumabas'”

Watch Ellen Adarna’s ‘Bawal Lumabas’ piano cover.

Ellen Adarna made a piano cover of Kim Chiu’s viral song “Bawal Lumabas.” The former actress is apparently a big fan of the song.

She described the song as “the best quarantine soundtrack.”

“@chinitaprincess dai, this song brings so much positivity and laughter in my household,” Ellen posted on her Instagram page.

The piano cover has already amassed more than 200K views as of this writing.

It can be recalled that Ellen praised Kim because of how the latter managed to bounce back after receiving criticisms online.

“Ug kana si Kim Chiu guys mao na ang inyong sundon na mindset. Mao na ang mindset of a true champion. Awa unsa ka paspas ni bounce back (At ‘yan si Kim Chiu guys, ‘yan ang mindset na dapat niyong sundin. ‘Yan ang mindset of a true champion. Tingnan niyo kung paano siya nag-bounce back),” she stated.

“Bawal Lumabas” was recorded and released as a full track by Kim last May.

The song is a certified hit, gaining 10 million views across social media platforms on the first day it was released.