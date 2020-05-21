“Best-selling author Mitch Albom follows Kathryn Bernardo on Instagram”

Kathryn Bernardo had a big fangirl moment after she was followed back by her favorite author, Mitch Albom, on Instagram.

On Sunday, May 17, the actress shared her collection of books by the American author as she urged her social media followers to read “The Next Person You Meet In Heaven,” the sequel to his best-selling novel, “The Five People You Meet In Heaven.”

“‘Because we embrace our scars more than our healing… We can recall the exact day we got hurt, but who remembers the day the wound was gone?’ — one of my favorite quotes from ‘The Next Person You Meet In Heaven,’” she said.

“Please do yourself a favor and make time for this book, which is a sequel ‘The Five People You Meet In Heaven.’ It got even more interesting to have found out the other side of the story—Annie’s (the little girl whom Eddie saved). Another set of learnings. Another heartfelt story,” she added.

Kathryn went on to describe Mitch as an “amazing storyteller.”

“I am officially obsessed with your books,” she said.

In an unexpected move, the 61-year-old storyteller left a comment on Kathryn’s post to thank the Filipina star for her support.

He also followed back Kathryn on Instagram, much to the latter’s delight.

“When Mitch followed her IG account and commented on her post [crying emoji],” said fellow star and fan Alora Sasam.

“Swerte talaga,” she added.