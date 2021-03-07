“Beth Tamayo marries American boyfriend”

Beth Tamayo’s wedding ceremony was held at their home in San Francisco, California.

Beth Tamayo is now married to her American boyfriend Adam Hutchinson.

On her Instagram page, the actress shared snapshots from her wedding and how the ceremony happened at their home in San Francisco, California.

“Getting married during the pandemic was quite an experience. Ceremony is now online; very limited people to invite (even if it’s already remote) and all of this is happening at the comfort of our own home. We even used a toolbox as our laptop stand! So classy!” she posted on social media.

Beth shared that she is looking forward to the day that she will be able to celebrate it with her loved ones when it is safe already to do so.

“When it is SAFE, we will definitely celebrate with our family and friends and have the best time ever!” she said.

The actress also extended her gratitude to her family and friends who made the wedding possible.

“To my co-workers and friends who sent us flowers. To everyone who texted us and sent their best wishes, THANK YOU! We feel the love and appreciate you all! Love you guys!” she said.

Various celebrity friends of Beth congratulated her on social media.

“So happy for you!” Judy Ann Santos commented.

“Congratulations!” Ryan Agoncillo said.

“Oh wow! Congratulations and best wishes!” Iza Calzado said.

Beth migrated to America in 2008.

