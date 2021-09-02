Better Covid approach to boost economy

The Philippines could recover faster if the government’s succeeds in implementing an integrated approach to controlling the impact of Covid-19, Moody’s Analytics said.

The government’s reliance on lockdowns and vaccination issues have led to a “very sluggish” economy, said Steven Cochrane, chief Asia-Pacific economist at Moody’s, but signs of a strategy shift could provide an upside.

In an analysis released on Thursday, Cochrane noted that Philippine policymakers had relied primarily on severe and lengthy lockdowns to tame Covid-19 infections.

Vaccine doses obtained were also limited and priority was given to frontline personnel those considered “vulnerable.”

“All of this has been to a little effect as the number of new Covid-19 cases is now at a record high and the number of deaths per capita attributed to the virus is among the highest in the region,” Cochrane said.

“Only 11 percent of the population is fully vaccinated,” he added, resulting in an economic recovery that is among the slowest in the Asia Pacific.

Cochrane noted, however, that “a change is underway toward a more integrated approach that lends some upside potential to the near-term outlook. If executed well, this could finally help an economy that has been very sluggish under the weight of severe and lengthy lockdowns.”



The first and most crucial is the acquisition of more vaccine doses, meaning immunizations could become generally available to all sectors of the population beginning October.

Second, people with proof of immunization would be given priority access to public transportation, shopping centers, and eateries. The increased mobility will help boost economic growth as the vaccination rate grows. It does, however, risk marginalizing the unvaccinated, Cochrane said.

Third, a proposal has been submitted to move away from rigorous quarantines towards “granular lockdowns.”

“There are few details on how this will be designed and implemented, but the proposal offers the potential of allowing greater access to shopping and other economic activities and boosting the pace of economic recovery,” Cochrane said.

Moody’s Analytics expects the Philippine economy to grow by a modest 4 percent this year. A new integrated approach will create some upside potential in the rate of recovery, primarily for 2022, because majority of the policy shift will not begin until the fourth quarter of this year.

“We have not adjusted our forecast based on these actions, but we will be watching carefully for further details on their scope and execution,” Cochrane said.