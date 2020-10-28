“‘Better Days’ director Carlo Obispo says his BL series is ‘not the usual sensual romance’”

Director Carlo Obispo says the BL series ‘Better Days’ will highlight the other aspects of love and relationship.

Ipinagmamalaki ni Direk Carlo Obispo na ang BL series niyang Better Days na siya ang sumulat at nagdirek “is not the usual sensual romance” na tulad ng ibang mga naglabasang BL series.

“Better Days won’t dwell too much sa intimacy but we are to highlight other aspects of love and relationship, not just the physical attraction,” paliwanag niya.

“Nung nagbe-brainstorming kami ng producer ko, if we wanted to make a BL, nag-agree kami na magiging inspirational siya. Yung kwento ng BL ko is inspired ng mga real-life couples na na-achieve yung kanilang mga dreams.

“Well, marami kaming mga kaibigan like in the film industry alone, may mga BL couples na they share their dreams, yung love nila is founded on ambitions, goals, and dreams nila at sabay nilang ina-achieve together,” dagdag pa niya.

Bida sa Better Days ang dalawang digital influencer na sina Chesther Chua at Benedix Ramos. The two are set to play the roles of Kian Nuestro and Aron Villegas, respectively, to highlight love and food in the digital six-episode series.

Ayon sa director ng critically acclaimed Cinemalaya Film na Purok 7 at ng TBA Studios na 1, 2, 3 (Gasping For Air) baguhan man sa entertainment industry ang kanyang mga bida sa Better Days but they got the looks, brains, and most especially the skills in acting.

“Magagaling sila. Hindi halatang mga baguhan. Very promising,” papuri ng director sa kanyang cast.

21-year-old Benedix describes his character Aron as a man of few words. “He is someone you can’t really judge immediately, napaka-misteryoso niyang tao na kailangan mo muna siyang makausap para tuluyan mo siyang makilala.

“This is something na medyo nahirapan ako kasi if you know me personally, you would notice na I like talking.”

Meanwhile, hindi naman nahirapan ang 19-year-old na si Chesther in portraying his role as Kian Nuestro dahil isa siyang vlogger na hindi nalalayo sa kanyang totoong ginagawa.

“Ako kasi, pareho kami ng passion and ng ginagawa. May pagka-kwela siya at makulit,” wika pa niya.

Samantala, dahil sa COVID-19 health crisis ay nagkaroon ng maraming delays sa shooting ng Better Days. Pero sa halip na mag-dwell sa delays the team of Direk Carlo opted to focus on the good things brought about by the quarantine period.

“For us, we took it into our advantage kasi first, nagkaroon ng urgency to actually move faster kasi we are very uncertain about all these things happening.

“Hindi natin alam kung magla-lockdown ulit, hindi natin alam kung mage-extend nanaman, hindi natin alam kung kailan magiging normal lahat, so let’s just take advantage of what we have now.

“Kahit na very limiting ‘yung mga circumstances, even yung mga meetings online, we made use of the resources that we have.

“Naapektuhan yung timeline pero dahil gusto talaga naming gawin, hinahanap nalang namin kung saan magwo-work yung production in a way na hindi kami nagpapa-dictate or limit sa pandemic,” kuwento ng director.

Dagdag pa niya, “Sa totoo lang, madami ring mabubuting nangyari kasi parang mas naging mabilis yung proseso – every night may updates, mas mabilis ‘yung flow ng information. In a way, nagamit din namin yung mga effects ng pandemic to actually make our work easier and faster.”

Produced by Unframed Film and co-produced by LoveJohn Media Productions and Uncle Scott Global Productions in cooperation with Rough Road Productions, Better Days is set to steal hearts starting this October 30, 2020.