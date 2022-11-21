Better Life Consultancy improves family or divorce counseling servicesBetter-Life-Consultancy.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 21 November 2022 – Better Life Consultancy has focused on three key practice areas: family counseling, probate counseling, business counseling, while maintaining a high level of flexibility and enthusiasm as its core values. The advantage of a specialized boutique firm is that it can provide professional, personalized solutions and outstanding service in its core practice areas while focusing on putting the client’s interests first.

There is no denying that despite the recent business instability in Hong Kong and the global environment, BetterLife has made significant progress over the past year by doubling its overall staff and now has four partners. The firm now has 10 staff members and plans to further expand its family and matrimonial counseling even more in the near future.

The Future Vision of Divorce Counseling Services

Daniel Zhang, Business Development Manager, said, “Our practice, especially when it comes to families including premarital preparation counseling (離婚協議書), separation agreements, divorce proceedings (離婚手續) and child arrangement advice (撫養權), provides a one-stop 24-hour free online enquiry service to help clients quickly understand the important issues of divorce. Our team has been developed and familiar with handling Hong Kong divorce counseling, China-Hong Kong divorce cases counseling, alimony, custody, etc. In the future, our company will make full use of technology to make our operations more efficient. Not only software and hardware, but every employee must embrace change and technology, including the use of automated systems to handle divorce matters, manage bills, communicate internally and externally, and handle administrative documents. The company’s vision is to use technology to streamline operational processes and optimize customer relationships.”

