‘Better Normal Bill’ that responds to pandemic hurdles House 2nd reading 

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives has approved on second reading the bill which makes several measures such as the wearing of face masks in public spaces and workplaces and observance of physical and social distancing mandatory as the country continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.

In a voice voting, the lower chamber approved House Bill No. 6864 or the Better Normal for the Workplace, Communities and Public Spaces Act of 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the health and safety measures proposed in the bill are the mandatory wearing of face masks, availability of handwashing and sanitizing stations in public areas, temperature checks, and observance of physical distancing.

The bill also proposes several measures in various sectors such as labor, education, transportation, and governance.

FEATURED STORIES

“With this measure, we seek to lay the groundwork that will expedite our people’s adaptation to the demands of the new normal. The soonest we adapt, businesses can resume operations and workers can go back to their jobs without fear of contracting the dreaded coronavirus,” House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez said during a hearing conducted by the lower chamber’s Defeat COVID-19 Committee.

“Through safety and health protocols including physical distancing, we can also keep our families safe and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” he added.

JPV

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ