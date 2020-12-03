“Bettina Carlos gets married ‘twice and on the same day’ to Mikki Eduardo”

Bettina Carlos and her partner Mikki Eduardo tied the knot on Wednesday.

Bettina Carlos got married to her partner Mikki Eduardo on Wednesday, December 2 in Tagaytay Highlands.

The actress shared snapshots of her wedding on social media.

She also posted a Bible quote to mark the occasion: “It will no longer be said to you, ‘Forsaken,’ Nor to your land will it any longer be said, ‘Desolate;’ But you will be called, ‘My delight is in her,’ And your land, ‘Married’; For the Lord delights in you, And to Him your land will be married. -Isaiah 62:4.”

She also revealed that she married Mikki twice that day.

“For some reason I knew in my heart I was going to get married this year…. BUT I did not expect it to be TWICE and on the same day. Thankfully to the same man,” she stated.

She did not share further details on how the two weddings happened.

“Bettinna Carlos Eduardo po, nagpapakilalang bagong COVID bride,” she quipped.

She added, “Grateful to have @jayjaylucas (@chestknots) cover our morning wedding and @patdy11 capture moments in our afternoon celebration.❤ AHHHH THANK YOU LOOOOORD!!!!!!🙌❤🙏 #KasalangBeKki2020 #BeKki.”

Showbiz personalities were quick to congratulate the couple.

Bettina Carlos is now engaged

“Awww… congratulations Mr and Mrs Eduardo,” Iya Villania said.

“God is truly faithful to those who love Him ❤️ really happy for you mars,” Camille Prats commented.