Betty Taylor Return With New Single, ‘Fuck You’

Sunshine Coast crew Betty Taylor have released a new single and video for track ‘Fuck You’. It’s the third single from the band, following ‘Glitter’ in February and ‘Stallin’, their debut, which dropped in November 2022.

As songwriter Sophie Patrick explains, the track came about after she was dropped home by an ex – and posted the first verse on Instagram as a “not-so-subtle message for a certain someone to see”. The second verse came after “having time to grieve and reflect upon the relationship”.

Betty Taylor: ‘Fuck You’

Patrick spoke about the Instagram moment in a piece for Music Feeds earlier this year. The band were offering up advice on how to get over your shitty ex, with Patrick offering: “Write incredibly specific songs about how terrible they are and then post them to your Instagram story and keep checking your views to make sure they’ve seen it”.

“Yes, I did this,” Patrick explained in the article. “Yes, it made me feel better. Baby steps – no one gets over an ex without a little bit of petty revenge.”

The band have just wrapped up their first-ever headline tour, playing up the east coast in May. They’ve got a bunch of shows on the horizon, including a support slot for Teenage Dads and as part of the lineup for Gold Coast festival Springtime.

