“‘Beverly Hills 90210’ star Shannen Doherty battles stage 4 cancer”

Shannen Doherty was in remission three years ago, until she was informed that her cancer came back.

Beverly Hills 90210 star Shannen Doherty announced on the ABC News program Good Morning America that her cancer relapsed and is now battling stage 4 breast cancer.

“It’s going to come out in a matter of days or a week that I have stage 4. My cancer came back and that’s why I’m here,” she shared.

Shannen was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 until her fight against cancer went successful and has gone to remission.

Her diagnosis came after her BH90210 co-star Luke Perry passed away last March and since then, she has chosen to battle with cancer silently and was still filming the last part of the show’s reboot.

Luke’s and Shannen’s characters were a popular hit during the ‘90s and she opted to keep going in honor of his tragic death.

“It was so weird for me to be diagnosed and then somebody who was seemingly healthy to go first. It was really shocking and the least I could do to honor him was do that show. I still haven’t done enough in my opinion,” she shared.

“It’s a hard one because I thought when I finally do come out I would have worked 16 hours a day and people can look at that and say, ‘Oh my God, she can work and other people with stage 4 can work,'” Doherty continued. “Our life doesn’t end the minute we get that diagnosis. We still have some living to do,” she added.

She then admitted that the news was a ‘bitter pill to swallow.’

“I don’t think that I’ve processed it. It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways. I definitely have days where I say, ‘Why me?’ And then I go, ‘Well why not me? Who else? Who else beside me deserves this?’ None of us do. I would say that my first reaction is always concern about how am I going to tell my mom, my husband.”

Shannen has been married to American film producer Kurt Iswarienko since 2011.