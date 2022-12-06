BEX Mauritius Block Exchange receives the world’s first-ever Security Token Trading License from the Financial Services Commission (FSC) Mauritiusimage-1.jpeg

EBÈNE CITY, MAURITIUS – EQS Newswire – 6 December 2022 – BEX Mauritius Block Exchange (“BEX”) announced today that the Financial Services Commission (“FSC”) Mauritius has granted its first-ever Securities Trading Systems License under the Mauritius Securities Act of 2005 to BEX to operate a security token trading platform. BEX Mauritius Block Exchange is the world’s first regulated operational security token trading platform that provides retail users and corporate issuers from around the world with 24/7 direct access to security token trading without intermediaries.

BEX Chairman and CEO Pascal Niedermann with FSC CEO Dhanesswurnath Vikas Thakoor, Cyber City, Republic of Mauritius, November 2022

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Pascal Niedermann states: “This Securities Trading Systems License granted to BEX is a game changer for us and for the participants in the global capital markets. It allows unprecedented and unparalleled cross-border access to capital and innovations. Companies in any industry, including technology, finance, and entertainment, will now have new ways to capitalize on their achievements by directly offering their digital shares to anybody interested in buying and selling such digital shares. We are excited to be part of a necessary ground-breaking transition of the global capital markets into the next chapter of a digital age that has to become inclusive, accessible to anybody, driven by speed, simplicity, security, and transparency.”

BEX Mauritius Block Exchange provides corporate issuers a fast, cost-effective, and unbureaucratic way to tokenize traditional securities, make them tradable on BEX as digital securities, and offer them to investors in the international capital markets. Once listed on BEX, issuers’ digital securities are traded as blockshares directly between sellers and buyers. BEX offers an effective way for any company, including medium-, small-, and micro-cap businesses, to raise capital internationally without the costly involvement of financial intermediaries. BEX-listed digital securities are accessible to any holder of a BEX Trading Account. Retail users from around the world can open a BEX Trading Account in less than 1 minute. In a high-security investment environment, trading takes place 24/7 on blockchain technology in a simple, secure, and transparent manner. Every single transaction can be traced. The BEX security token trading platform’s beta version is now available at www.bex.global. The launch of the fully state-of-the-art Ethereum-based BEX security token trading platform is scheduled for 2023.

BEX is currently moving its headquarters to Cyber City, Republic of Mauritius. The appointment of the latest members of the BEX executive team will be announced in January 2023.

