Beyoncé Drops Surprise New Solo Single ‘Black Parade’ In Honour Of Black Lives Matter

Queen Beyoncé has sideswiped us with her first new solo release since 2016 in honour of this year’s Juneteenth (a day that commemorates the end of slavery in the US).

It’s called ‘Black Parade’ and it’s a joyous blend of pop, trap, hip-hop and EDM with powerful lyrics that reference black history, police brutality and the recent protests over the death of unarmed black man, George Floyd.

“Put your fists up in the air, show black love,” Bey sings on the track. “Need peace and reparation for my people.”

It comes on the heels of the pop icon launching a new initiative to support black-owned businesses dubbed ‘Black Parade Route’, and penning a letter to the Attorney General of Kentucky demanding justice for late emergency room technician Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by police officers earlier this year.

Listen to Beyoncé’s ‘Black Parade’ below.

