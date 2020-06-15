Beyoncé Has Penned An Open Letter Directly Calling For Justice For Breonna Taylor

Beyoncé has written an open letter to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron calling for justice for late emergency room technician Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by police officers earlier this year.

To catch you up to speed, Breonna Taylor was shot eight times by Louisville Metro Police Department officers in March after officers raided her home for drugs – but none were found, according to a lawsuit filed by Taylor’s family.

Officers claimed that Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, shot at them first, but the lawsuit says that the officers didn’t identify themselves and Walker thought the house was being burglarised. Neither Taylor nor Walker have a criminal history of drugs or violence.

“It has now been over three months since members of the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) killed Breonna Taylor,” Beyoncé wrote in the letter.

“Three months have passed – and zero arrest have been made and no officers have been fired. The LMPD’s investigation was turned over to your office, and yet all of the officers involved in the shooting remain employed by the LMPD. Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, and Officers Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankinson must be held accountable for their actions,” she continued later.

She references that the officers committed a “no-warrant” search, something which has since been outlawed in Louisville – passing a motion called ‘Breonna’s Law’.

Read her full letter here.