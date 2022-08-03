Beyoncé Removes Kelis From New Album Amid ‘Theft’ Claims

Beyoncé has updated her new album once again, removing an uncleared interpolation of Kelis’ ‘Milkshake’ from the song ‘Energy’. The removal comes following claims from Kelis that the usage of the song was not a collaboration, but rather “theft”.

Kelis shared her dissatisfaction with the alleged theft of her song prior to the release of Beyoncé’s Renaissance album on Friday. “My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding,” Kelis wrote on Instagram. “I heard about this the same way everyone else did. Nothing is ever as it seems, some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity and they have everyone fooled.”

As reported on Friday, full credits for ‘Energy’ specifically cite songwriters Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo (both individually and as their collective producer alias,The Neptunes), but make no mention of Kelis. Now, streaming services have updated the track to fully remove the brief sample which originally appeared towards the end of the track.

Currently, Beyoncé has made no statement in regards to the removal of the sample. Notably, this change occurred only hours after the US musician also edited her track ‘Heated’ following criticism for ableist lyrics within the track.

The controversial line in ‘Heated’ was “Spazzin’ on that ass, spaz on that ass“, with “spaz” having long been considered a derogatory term for those with various disabilities, including cerebral palsy. Though Beyoncé noted that the inclusion of the word was not done maliciously, the word has since been replaced with the word “blast” instead.

