‘Beyond regulation’: Drilon wants Pogos stripped of licenses

MANILA, Philippines — A “simple solution” to curb crimes linked to Philippine offshore gaming operators (Pogos) is the removal of their licenses because they are already “beyond regulation,” Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon said.

This after lawmakers raised concerns over the proliferation of crimes allegedly connected to Pogos, such as money laundering, prostitution, and trafficking.

“Itong Pogo ay beyond regulation. Mukhang hindi na kayang i-regulate. Unang-una, may 60 licensed Pogos, sino itong licensees? Other than the 60, mayroon silang sub-licensing,” he said in an interview on dzBB on Sunday.

“Mayroon silang anak. Mayroon silang 200 service providers, sub-licensees. Maliban doon, mayroon ding mga apo, dahil sa may mga hindi licensed na outlets. It has become uncontrollable. Hindi nila alam kung ilang ang Pogo licenses at operators, workers, etc. Kaya ang daming mga figures, may ilang libong manggagawa kung saan-saan,” he added.

Drilon noted crimes connected to Pogos also include casino-related kidnappings and homicide.

“Inaamin ng kapulisan, si General Eleazar, sinabi niya na mula noong 2017, 73 casino-related kidnappings at ang biktima ay umaabot sa mahigit 80. Mayroong homicide, noong 2019 pito ag pinatay, at pinakamabigat yung prostitution dens na dumami dahilan dito,” he said.

“Kaya hindi lang dahilan sa hindi naibabayad na buwis, because these are the social problems,” he added.

The senator further noted that according to the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC), the Pogo industry only accounts for less than one percent of the benefits in the Philippine economy.

Drilon, in a Senate hearing last week, chided the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) for its statement that Pogos should be allowed to continue to operate because of the income the country earns from the industry.

“Sinasabi ko, are you saying that okay lang yung may pinapatay, kini-kidnapped, prostitution dens, dahilan sa P8 billion na kinikita natin? Iyang Pogo industry, sinabi ng AMLC, 0.029 percent lang ang benefit sa economy,” he went on.

‘A simple solution’

“Sa akin simple lang ang solution: alisin mo yung lisensya ng mga iyan. Bawal iyan sa China. Inaamin ng Pagcor, P8 billion daw ang kinita. Kapalit ng P8 billion, patayan, kidnapping? Talagang balewala yung P8 billion kumpara mo sa social cost of having POGOs here,” he pointed out.

“Hindi kailangan ang batas. Walang batas authorizing POGOs. Iyan ay nabuo dahil sa license na ibinibigay ng Pacgor. Ang remedy, hindi batas kung hindi tanggalin ang license…Alisin na lang yung 60 licenses,” he added.

