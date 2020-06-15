Beyond the ‘Grand Mañanita’

FILIPINOS can always be trusted to be creative, particularly when angry. Calling the people’s mobilization during the commemoration of our independence a “Grand Mañanita” was so apropos if not creatively wicked. After all, we were celebrating our country’s birthday as an independent republic. But it also served as a dig at the abuse of power and privilege when National Capital Region Police Office chief Debold Sinas was allowed to get away with violating quarantine rules with the excuse that he was merely celebrating his birthday. Now, it is the people’s turn to celebrate our country’s birthday and it is a clear reminder to the Philippine National Police that they have to allow us to celebrate our own mañanita simply because they allowed Sinas to celebrate his.

Even then, the police still managed to impress their presence on us in a threatening way, fully armed with riot gear. It is beyond comprehension how such a show of force could descend on a peaceful rally in front of the De La Salle University on Taft Avenue. The images miserably backfired on the attempt by the state to impress upon us not to fear the anti-terror bill when what we saw was a police force with a size and demeanor extremely disproportional to whatever imagined threat a small group peacefully assembled to express its opposition to the bill can possibly bring on the state.

The resistance to the anti-terror bill comes at a time when people’s patience is wearing thin over the blatant selectiveness of law enforcement. It also juxtaposes with the festering mistrust that most people have toward China, aggravated by the openly pro-China pronouncements of the president. Many people were offended when on the eve of the commemoration of our independence, we saw was our President expressing loyalty to China.

Chinese state-run media outlet Xinhua reported that President Rodrigo Duterte told Chinese President Xi Jinping that he “will not allow anyone to use the Philippines to engage in anti-China activities.” Now, it is not clear what anti-China actually means, but if we go by the line of thinking of this government in relation to its critics, any act or utterance critical of China, from its role in the spread of the coronavirus pandemic to its intrusion into our sovereignty, would amount to an anti-China activity. It then behooves us to ask if a peaceful rally in front of the Chinese Embassy will now qualify as an anti-China activity, which the President will not allow.

The President is now entering his fifth year in office. The presidential elections are less than two years from now. We have witnessed how timetables were adjusted and promises were broken. We saw how friends were protected and enemies harmed in the process, despite his inaugural speech promising otherwise. Far from the independent foreign policy that puts primary focus on our interests, and not those of America or China, we were treated to an undeniable pro-China drift, which many critical and objective observers find to be too much when it becomes inimical to our interests.

We saw a state that goes down hard on rebels and criminals, even to the point of violating the Constitution and human rights, and on US intrusion, imagined or otherwise, on our sovereignty, but soft when it comes to China. At a time when we are facing the threat of a pandemic, our national landscape is now being torn apart by an anti-terror bill, well-intentioned it may be, that undermines the Constitution and could easily be used to assault human rights. Already, supporters of the bill are now labeling its critics as terrorists.

There is therefore a need to go beyond the rituals and spectacles of a Grand Mañanita to express outrage. Critical citizens should not settle with rallies alone, whether on the street or on social media. We should all begin to mobilize. Let us spend the next two years ensuring that whoever and whatever comes after will not be the same as the present.

In 2022 we have a chance to use our power to vote for someone else who can help us recover lost ground. We can also mobilize to influence others to do the same. We can begin to change the politics of this country.

There is the constant fear that the successor of this President may not be different at all, if not even worse. And we may end up electing a pro-China, human rights-challenged relative or crony of the present Malacañang occupant, or it could be someone from the opposition but cut from the same cloth.

This is precisely why every concerned citizen of this country who is critical of the past and present leaders should now begin to talk, brainstorm, and image what we want, beyond the partisan blinders or hardline ideologies. What we need are concrete action plans that can be delivered by leaders who may not be perfect, but whose imperfections are not essential and detrimental to the duty to govern. We have long been deeply mired in the convenience of narratives, ideologies, symbols and even regionalisms. We have been prone to commit political idolatry simply because we have been looking for angels, messiahs, saints and avengers, when what we need is an efficient, effective and fair manager of our national interest.

The challenge, therefore , is to look for someone different, someone who can manage our wounded and fractured country so that we can recover the ground we lost not only due to this President, but also to those who preceded him. We should no longer limit ourselves to the familiar names from both the administration and the political opposition.

Indeed, there is always the fear that we will be electing another false messiah, or the electoral system will lead to a rigged result. If that happens, then we can no longer blame the politicians. We can only blame ourselves for letting it happen, again.