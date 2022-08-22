Beyond The Valley Confirms New Home In Victoria’s Western District

Beyond The Valley organisers have revealed a new home for the beloved camping festival. The news comes just a few months after it was revealed that the festival would again revert to a four-day format when it returns at the end of 2022.

Having first launched in 2014, the inaugural edition of Beyond The Valley took place on Phillip Island, taking over the site of the former Pyramid Rock festival. The following year, organisers announced a move to Lardner Park in Gippsland, Victoria, where the festival was held every year until 2019.

Beyond The Valley has unveiled its new home:

Now, organisers have revealed that the upcoming edition of the festival will take place at Barunah Plains, which is described as a “picturesque oasis” 90 minutes out of Melbourne, and boasts a 100,000 square metre natural amphitheatre.

“With sweeping trees, rolling hills, mystic bridges and a winding creek, Barunah Plains will be the perfect home for a new era of Beyond The Valley,” a press release said.

The announcement comes following a difficult few years in which their 2020 edition was cancelled due to the pandemic, and last year pivoted to a two-day inner city event at Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne to accommodate COVID restrictions. “The prospect of facing a last minute cancellation is too crushing, potentially causing a blow we would not be able to come back from and shattering all of your New Year’s plans,” organisers explained at the time.

The full lineup for the 2022 edition of Beyond The Valley will be announced on Thursday, 25th August. Though no specific names have been revealed as yet, the festival had previously teased Bicep, while a video showcasing their new location features a track by Kaytranada.

Alongside the new location, organisers have also noted that this year’s festival will feature the return of their three stages – The Main Stage, The Dance Tent, and Dr Dan’s – in addition to the new Podcast Stage, which will feature live and interactive recordings of podcasts.

Beyond The Valley will run from Wednesday, 28th December until Sunday, 1st January, with the lineup for its first camping event since 2019 set to arrive at 12:20pm on Thursday, 25th August.

Beyond The Valley 2022

Wednesday, 28th December, 2022 – Sunday, 1st January, 2023 – Barunah Plains, VIC

