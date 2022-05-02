Beyond The Valley To Return As Four-Day Camping Festival This New Year’s Eve

Beyond the Valley organisers have confirmed that the festival will return as a four-day camping festival this New Year’s Eve.

Set to run from Wednesday, 28th till Sunday, 1st January, it’ll be the first camping edition of BTV since 2019, which took place at Lardner Park in Gippsland, Victoria.

It comes after BTV’s 2020 edition was cancelled due to the pandemic, and last year pivoted to a two-day inner city event at Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne to accommodate COVID restrictions. “The prospect of facing a last minute cancellation is too crushing, potentially causing a blow we would not be able to come back from and shattering all of your New Year’s plans,” organisers explained at the time.

There’s no word yet on the lineup for this year’s edition, but since first launching back in 2014 the festival has hosted international acts like Tyler, the Creator, Jamie xx, ScHoolboy Q, Stormzy, Chance the Rapper and the Kooks along with local favourites including RÜFÜS DU SOL, Peking Duk, Flight Facilities, The Presets, DMA’S, DZ Deathrays, Ball Park Music, Vera Blue, Mallrat, Confidence Man, Cub Sport and many more.

Head over to Beyond the Valley’s Facebook, Instagram or website to stay up to date with more news of this year’s edition as it arrives.