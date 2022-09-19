BeyondTrust and NCS Partner to Strengthen Cybersecurity Posture for APAC Organisations

New partnership with NCS Group further expands reach of leading PAM solutions to government and commercial organizations in Asia Pacific

NCS’s collaboration with BeyondTrust will empower APAC organizations with stronger cybersecurity postures and a simplified path to a Zero Trust security framework

SINGAPORE, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — BeyondTrust , the leader in intelligent identity and access security, announced today a new strategic partnership with NCS Group , a leading technology services firm that provides services and solutions in consulting, digital, technology, cybersecurity and more. A strong player in identity security, NCS will be using the technology provided by BeyondTrust to offer companies best practice solutions in Privileged Access Management (PAM), a core component of enabling Zero Trust security.

Organisations today are evolving as a result of digital transformation, an accelerating shift to cloud, and an expanded remote workforce. However, these changes are also creating an increase in vulnerable endpoints and remote access, as well as a large number of digital identities that pose a significant cybersecurity risk if left unmanaged and unsecured. According to Gartner , unauthorised privileged access is now the primary method that threat attackers use to infiltrate an organisation’s systems and network.

“From the rise of ransomware to an increased focus on digital transformation and Zero Trust strategies, it is a critical time for organisations to be equipped with solutions that can secure identities, safeguard access for remote employees, and strengthen endpoint security across hybrid environments,” said Ben Wong, Director of Channel and Alliance for Asia Pacific & Japan at BeyondTrust. “Through this partnership, BeyondTrust and NCS will enable organisations in Asia Pacific with our Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions to address these cybersecurity challenges.”

“When organisations think of access management, they may only think of traditional password management – and that should not be the case. There is an urgent need for organisations to implement more advanced endpoint security and access management solutions and many are still playing catch up in this area,” said Mr. Wong. “This partnership with NCS enables us to provide tailored PAM solutions to customers across a wide range of industries from government to the commercial sectors. Combining the skills and experience of NCS with BeyondTrust’s leading portfolio of PAM solutions will help their customers defend against the evolving threat landscape.”

BeyondTrust is a leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for PAM for the fourth year running, with a comprehensive PAM portfolio that enables identity and access security that is monitored, managed, secured, and just-in-time, and includes these solutions::

About NCS Group

NCS, a subsidiary of Singtel Group, is a leading technology services firm with presence in Asia Pacific and partners with governments and enterprises to advance communities through technology. Combining the experience and expertise of its 10,000-strong team across 55 specialisations, NCS provides differentiated and end-to-end technology services to clients with its NEXT capabilities in digital, cloud and platforms, as well as core offerings in application, infrastructure, engineering and cybersecurity. NCS also believes in building a strong partner ecosystem with leading technology players, research institutions and start-ups to support open innovation and co-creation. For more information, visit ncs.co.

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in intelligent identity and access security, empowering organisations to protect identities, stop threats, and deliver dynamic access to empower and secure a work-from-anywhere world. Our integrated products and platform offer the industry’s most advanced privileged access management (PAM) solution, enabling organizations to quickly shrink their attack surface across traditional, cloud and hybrid environments.

BeyondTrust protects all privileged identities, access, and endpoints across your IT environment from security threats, while creating a superior user experience and operational efficiencies. With a heritage of innovation and a staunch commitment to customers, BeyondTrust solutions are easy to deploy, manage, and scale as businesses evolve. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 75 of the Fortune 100, and a global partner network. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com .

