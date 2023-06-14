BFAR Ilocos Sur calls for volunteers to help save injured dolphin

LAOAG CITY, Ilocos Norte — The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) in Ilocos Sur province is looking for volunteers willing to help rehabilitate an injured dolphin that washed ashore in the waters off Candon City.

On Tuesday, June 13, BFAR said the adult spotted dolphin is on a floater and being rehabilitated in a circular tank.

Volunteers were called to help in the rehabilitation of the dolphin, which was wounded on its side, possibly due to a propeller from a fishing boat in the area.

Martin Allayban, provincial fisheries officer, said during a television interview that volunteers would help BFAR personnel keep the injured dolphin afloat and not drown during the course of the rehabilitation.

BFAR said veterinarians or clinicians willing to extend help may leave a message on their official Facebook page, BFAR Provincial Fisheries Office, Ilocos Sur. INQ

