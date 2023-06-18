BFAR launches project to aid WPS fisherfolk

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) has launched a project that seeks to improve livelihood opportunities for fisherfolk in the area of the West Philippine Sea (WPS), who time and again cope with harassment from Chinese vessels.

At a news forum on Saturday, BFAR chief information officer Nazario Briguera explained that the Livelihood Activities to Enhance Fisheries Yield and Economic Gains from the West Philippine Sea (Layag WPS) project would cover beneficiaries from provinces in the Ilocos, Central Luzon, and Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan) regions that face the body of water.

The West Philippine Sea is within the country’s 370-kilometer exclusive economic zone.

Briguera said the programs would include fuel subsidies, provision of new fishing tools and postharvest equipment, and other livelihood initiatives.

The BFAR official said Layag WPS, by supporting fishermen, would lead to an increase in fish supply for the country.

He said that as of January, there were 373,733 fisherfolk who depend on the West Philippine Sea.

Provisions to Pag-asa

As of 2022, the contribution of the West Philippine Sea to the total fisheries production of the entire country was only 6 percent, according to Briguera.

He said the Philippine-occupied Pag-asa Island in Kalayaan was among the initial beneficiaries of Layag WPS.

Briguera and other BFAR personnel left for Pag-asa from Palawan on June 12 on board the BRP Francisco Dagohoy and stayed there until June 16.

He said Pag-asa fishermen received P5 million worth of livelihood assistance in the form of fishing-related tools and equipment, including 30-foot fiberglass boats, blast freezers, and a range of fishing paraphernalia.

They also provided fishers with postharvest equipment, ensuring that the fishermen could preserve their catch and even engage in food-processing activities.

Rain catchers were also delivered to the island by BFAR as part of an initiative started by the agency.

For the people of Pag-asa Island, rain catchers are vital because of the limited supply of fresh water in the area.

‘Rich in resources’

Asked if the agency’s intervention would be felt in the markets through lower prices of fish, he replied: “Definitely. Our seas are rich in resources. And if our fishermen have adequate support to fish, they will continue to contribute to our economy and they will ensure that every Filipino family will have fish to eat on their table.”

He said that the University of the Philippines Marine Science Institute (UPMSI) estimated the value of fisheries resources in the West Philippine Sea at “billions of pesos.”

Citing also data from the Philippine Statistics Authority, Briguera said fish production from the West Philippines Sea slightly decreased to 275,872 metric tons (MT) in 2022 from 295,332 MT the previous year.

He reiterated that typhoons and other weather disturbances that prevented fishermen from going to sea could be one of the factors for the decline in output.

He also noted that fish production data for 2021 and 2022 did not provide a direct attribution as to whether or not the “geopolitical situation” in the West Philippines Sea was a contributing factor.

Still, he said fish production in the area could have been higher if there was no maritime territorial dispute in the area.

“Whatever the hindering factors are happening [there] now, if these are gone, it means that we will better harness the resources of the West Philippine Sea,” Briguera said.

Radio challenges

He cited 2019 data from the UPMSI stating that the Philippines stood to lose P33.1 billion annually due to Chinese reclamation activities and poaching which destroyed coral reefs and other fish habitats in the Kalayaan (Spratly) Islands and Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal.

He said the issue of accessibility was a concern of the West Philippine Sea Task Force, of which BFAR is a member, under the whole-of-government approach of President Marcos’ administration.

Only last week, A Chinese Navy vessel shadowed the BFAR ship which transported Briguera and his party some 11 kilometers (6 nautical miles) off Pag-asa, PCG said.

The Type 054A frigate with bow No. 549 of the People’s Liberation Army (Navy) came as close to a nautical mile from the PCG-manned ship.

The two ships exchanged radio challenges and the Filipino vessel asserted that it was sailing within the island’s territorial waters.

The Chinese ship stopped following the Philippine vessel when they were around 18.5 kilometers (10 nautical miles) from the island.

—WITH A REPORT FROM FRANCES MANGOSING

