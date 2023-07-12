BFAR raises red tide warning in coastal towns of Bohol, Zamboanga del Sur

TAGBILARAN CITY, Bohol — The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) has issued a warning against the continued presence of red tide in the coastal waters in Bohol and Zamboanga del Sur provinces.

BFAR, in an advisory on Tuesday, said red tide toxins were detected in shellfish harvested in the coastal waters of Dauis town and Tagbilaran City in Bohol and Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur.

The BFAR advised the public not to harvest or eat shellfish in these localities.

“All types of shellfish and Acetes sp. or alamang gathered from the areas shown above are not safe for human consumption,” it said.

“Fish, squids, shrimps and crabs are safe for human consumption provided that they are fresh and washed thoroughly, and internal organs such as gills and intestines are removed before cooking,” it added.

Red tide is a toxic algal bloom. The act of growing out of control makes it dangerous and harmful, allowing it to produce toxic reactions in animals and humans.

People can be sickened from the toxins in the water or in tainted shellfish.

