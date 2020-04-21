BGC condo manager to be probed for quarantine violations – Eleazar

MANILA, Philippines — The administrator of the Pacific Plaza Towers (PPT) condominium in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, would be investigated for alleged failure to cooperate with police officers in implementing the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) rules, a high-ranking police official said Tuesday.

Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, Philippine National Police (PNP) Deputy Chief for Operations, said this as the government announced that it is investigating the supposed trespassing of police officers in the posh condominium without a court order.

“Pero tingnan din natin, imbestigahan din naman kung may pagkukulang yung property manager for not just once na di nakikipagcooperate sa atin diyan sa mga pulis na yan,” Eleazar said in a radio dzBB interview when asked about the reported plan of PPT residents to file complaints against PNP the involved police officers.

(But let’s see, an investigation would be launched on the lapses of the property manager for failing to cooperate with police.)

To recall, several police officers entered the gated condominium on April 19 to enforce quarantine rules.

The armed police officers were caught on video shouting and ordering a handful of residents to leave the pool area of the condominium.

Eleazar, however, said the police will implement ECQ guidelines regardless of social status amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Regardless of social status, wala pong pinipili. Kaya nga sinasabi natin na ang pangit na pagdating sa mahihirap hinuhuli kaagad,” he stressed.

(Regardless of social status, we are not discriminating against anyone. That’s why we are saying it doesn’t look good that when it comes to the poor, they are immediately accosted or apprehended.)

Eleazar also reiterated that police officers cautioned the condominium residents after receiving a complaint that some PPT residents were gathering at the pool area in violation of home quarantine protocols.

