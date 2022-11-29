BGI Genomics, Naleya Genomics Indonesia, MGI, and Bumame contribute aid packages to Cianjur earthquake relief efforts

CIANJUR, Indonesia, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck the Cianjur district, West Java last Monday (Nov. 21, 2022). As part of earthquake relief efforts, BGI Genomics, its subsidiary Naleya Genomics Indonesia (NGI) and MGI are partnering with Indonesia’s leading healthcare services provider Bumame to contribute humanitarian aid packages for victims, which will be distributed through the Cianjur district government.



Bumame and BGI representatives visit Cianjur to contribute to relief efforts

These humanitarian aid packages, consisting of ready-to-eat food and drinks, help to meet the victims’ basic needs. In addition, BGI Group and Bumame also set up a Huo-Yan Air Laboratory to conduct Covid-19 testing for volunteers, the Indonesian National Military, and the Indonesian National Police. The Huo-Yan Air Laboratory is a revolutionary BSL-2 laboratory equipped with integrated electrical and ventilation systems. Setting up this laboratory only takes 24 hours.

James Wihardja, CEO of Bumame said, “We immediately visited Cianjur to see and directly assist the victims affected by the earthquake. We express our deep sorrow and condolences for the loss of life this natural disaster caused. In order to show empathy for the victims, together with BGI representatives, today we went to the Cianjur earthquake site and provided basic needs assistance in the form of food and drinks. We hope to assist and comfort the victims, provide a little hope, and speed up post-disaster recovery.”

Heru Dharmadi Wijaya, Director of NGI said, “We visited the Cianjur earthquake disaster site to distribute aid directly to the victims. Furthermore, we also helped set up a mobile PCR laboratory using the Huo-Yan Air Laboratory with coordination from the Ministry of Health, to support and control infectious diseases in the affected area. We hope that post-earthquake recovery can be carried out quickly and accurately so that the victims affected by the disaster can carry out their activities as before.”

As a leading healthcare provider company in Indonesia, Bumame continues to optimize participation in various forms of social activities, leading to positive impact and benefits for the community. This dedication has been highlighted by the successful collaboration between Bumame and NGI at the latest G20 Summit event.

By establishing partnerships with BGI Genomics and NGI, Bumame continues to drive innovative health transformation, especially progress in biotechnology, genomics and whole genome sequencing (WGS) to build a more resilient healthcare services system in Indonesia.

About BGI Genomics

BGI Genomics, headquartered in Shenzhen China, is the world’s leading integrated solutions provider of precision medicine. Our services cover more than 100 countries and regions, involving more than 2,300 medical institutions. In July 2017, as a subsidiary of BGI Group, BGI Genomics (300676.SZ) was officially listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

About Bumame

Bumame is a leading healthcare provider present in 42 locations and 13 cities in Indonesia. By prioritizing the quality of Bumame services, it is supported by laboratories of international standards, affiliated and registered with the Ministry of Health, and following WHO regulations. Bumame provides the convenience of trusted health services and is committed to providing health services that are easily accessible to the people of Indonesia. Bumame now comes with innovative health services through Pharmacies, Medical Checkups, and international standard Covid Test services.