BGI Genomics obtains BSI ISO 37301 Compliance Management System Certification

HONG KONG, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As businesses become increasingly global, changes are happening at an extraordinary pace. Compliance is critical for large economies, industry regulations, and enterprise operations.

BGI Genomics prioritizes compliance management and strictly follows laws, regulations, and international practices while conducting business globally. BGI Genomics recently completed the rigorous evaluation of BSI, a major worldwide standard, testing, and certification authority. It was awarded the GB/T 35770-2022/ISO 37301:2021 Compliance Management System accreditation, making it the first enterprise in the industry to do so. This certification confirms that BGI Genomics’ compliance management level has met international requirements, showcasing the company’s commitment to compliance and high-quality development.

ISO 37301 Compliance Management System Certification is internationally recognized. The PDCA concept adopted by this international standard covers establishing, operating, maintaining, and improving compliance systems. Based on governance principles, it provides a complete set of solutions for organizations to develop and operate such systems while promoting a favorable compliance culture. It aims to help organizations establish an effective compliance management system, effectively control integrity risks and enhance their compliance capabilities in business operations.

As the first enterprise to benchmark ISO 37301, BGI Genomics takes the initiative to embrace international standards. Its management greatly values the improvement of compliance management level and integrates with the international community to further implement its globalization strategy.

This certification will strengthen the brand image and market competitiveness of BGI Genomics. The company will take this opportunity to implement the compliance policy of “legal compliance, honest operations, employee participation, and continuous improvement.” Efforts will be made to continuously upgrade the compliance system and promote technological progress and innovation in life and health with high-quality products and services. Therefore, BGI Genomics can play a significant role in making further contributions to public health within China and the entire world.

About BGI Genomics

BGI Genomics , headquartered in Shenzhen, China, is the world’s leading integrated solutions provider of precision medicine. In July 2017, as a subsidiary of BGI Group, BGI Genomics (300676.SZ) was listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.