BI deactivates port operations division, says exec

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has deactivated its Port Operations Division (POD).

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco announced this development on Friday, explaining that the move came after Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla green-lighted his recommendation to reorganize and streamline the operational structure of airport services.

“This will remove the centralized authority over all airports, as well as empower and exact accountability on the BI airport terminal heads, who are now directly responsible [for] the operation and management of their respective terminals,” he said in a statement.

“Through this way, we will have a leaner management system and would be able to pinpoint problems, as well as properly commend those doing a good job,” he added.

Before the reorganization, the POD had a complex organizational structure with several overlapping functions, according to Tansingco.

He further said accountability was diluted, with heads reporting to many superiors.

The BI Commissioner thanked the Justice Secretary for giving support to the proposal.

“We appreciate that he has seen the wisdom of reorganizing this problematic system that needs new solutions,” said Tansingco.

On Tuesday, Remulla described the division as part of the “defect” in the country’s immigration system, which “centralizes the operations of different ports and airports in the country” under one person. — Niña Cuasay, trainee

