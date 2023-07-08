BI denies entry of Ugandan with fake passport

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Saturday said a Ugandan woman was denied entry to the country for presenting a fraudulent passport, reiterating that Philippine immigration officers are “highly trained” to intercept attempts to bypass laws.

BI identified the Ugandan as Phiona Apolot, 28, who arrived on board an Air Asia flight from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Apolot was apprehended by immigration officers after identifying irregularities in her passport.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The document was referred to the duty supervisor, who then submitted it to the BI’s Anti-Fraud Section for forensic examination. It was later confirmed that the passport submitted was indeed fraudulent, raising concerns about her true identity and intentions,” said BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco in a statement, adding that this incident happened on Thursday evening, July 6.

With this, Apolot was excluded and was assisted to board the next available flight back to her port of origin. Tansingco then added that this incident serves as a reminder that Philippine immigration officers are equipped to determine attempts to evade law enforcement.

FEATURED STORIES

“Our immigration officers are highly trained and equipped to detect and intercept individuals attempting to circumvent our immigration laws,” said Tansingco.

“We will continue to enhance our efforts in collaboration with international partners to combat illegal activities and maintain the highest level of security,” he added.

RELATED STORIES

Korean nabbed with fake PH passport

BI: more minors with fake passports trying to leave PH

je

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>