BI deports 7 more errant Chinese nationals

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has deported seven Chinese nationals reportedly engaged in economic crimes and illegal black sand mining and are working in the country without necessary permits and visas.

BI Port Operations chief Grifton Medina, in a report to Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente, said the Chinese nationals were deported Thursday and Friday aboard two separate Xiamen-bound flights from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

“They were all sent home pursuant to deportation orders issued by our Board of Commissioners which also directed that they be placed in our blacklist,” Medina said, adding that the foreigners were escorted to NAIA from their detention cell at the BI facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City.

According to BI Intelligence chief Fortunato Manahan Jr., the seven deportees were arrested in September last year during operations conducted by BI operatives within and outside Metro Manila.

Three of them were reportedly among the 270 illegal foreign workers arrested during a raid at their workplace at Ortigas Center in Pasig City, where the workers secretly operated an online investment scam that victimized fellow Chinese nationals.

The other Chinese national was arrested in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan by joint BI, military and police operatives for engaging in illegal online gaming operations.

Meanwhile, Manahan said the three other deportees were arrested in Masinloc, Zambales where BI agents caught them in the act of engaging in black sand mining.

BI said it had already deported the hundreds of Chinese nationals arrested in the said raids in Pasig City and Puerto Princesa City.

Medina added that deportations are being carried out in compliance with BI chief’s directive to expedite the resolution of cases against foreigners confined at the Bicutan jail to decongest the jail and prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the facility.

