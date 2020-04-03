BI eases visa regulations for departing foreigners

MANILA, Philippines — Foreigners with approved visa applications are now allowed to leave the country even if their visas have not been implemented and stamped in their passports, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced Friday.

BI Commissioner Jaime Morente said that the move seeks to address concerns of foreigners who want to immediately return to their home countries as the country fights the coronavirus pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have instructed our Port Operations Division (POD) to allow the departure of foreigners with approved but unimplemented visas, provided they meet certain conditions during this critical period,” Morente said in a statement.

“Their visas can be revalidated and implemented when they return,” he added.

FEATURED STORIES

Under the regular procedure, foreigners whose visa applications have been approved are required to submit their passports to allow the BI to affix the visa, BI said.

But BI POD Chief Grifton Medina said that this would not be the case under Morente’s new directive as departing foreigners with approved visas would no longer be required to have their visas affixed on their passports.

Instead, a foreigner should present to the immigration officer his valid passport; a printout of his name in the agenda when said visa was approved, a Department of Justice indorsement, or Certification from the approving office whichever is applicable; and official receipts of payment of reentry and exit permit fees.

“Before clearing the passenger for departure, the immigration officer shall instruct the alien to immediately proceed to the BI main office upon return to apply for revalidation of his visa and its implementation on his passport,” Medina added.

Secretary of the BI Board of Commissioners Jing Oliver Balina, however, said that affected foreigners should only go to the main office after the quarantine is lifted to complete the procedure of visa issuance.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ