BI intercepts 11 suspected human trafficking victims at Cebu airport

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Friday said it intercepted 11 suspected victims of human trafficking at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport last June 21.

The BI in a statement said that the 11 passengers — seven females and four males — were bound for Dubai when they raised suspicions during initial inspections and were turned over to the Travel Control and Enforcement Unit (TCEU) for investigation.

According to the BI, TCEU supervisor Christabel Cuizon raised concern over the suspected victims’ purpose of travel as some of them had previously been prevented from boarding and were found to possess employment visas.

The individuals were then turned over to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking Task Force in Cebu.

INQUIRER.net has contacted the BI to confirm if the said 11 passengers were indeed victims of attempted trafficking, but has yet to receive a response as of writing.

BI Chief Norman Tansingco, for his part, applauded immigration officers at the airport for their vigilance.

“We salute the hard work and dedication of our officers at the port,” he said.

The BI then emphasized the significance of fighting against human trafficking and urged potential overseas Filipino workers to follow proper procedures and obtain the necessary documentation for their safety and welfare abroad.

The bureau also noted the Philippines’ Tier 1 Ranking in the United States’ Trafficking in Persons Report, highlighting the country’s efforts to address the issue and provide assistance to victims.

–Kirsten Segui, INQUIRER.net trainee

