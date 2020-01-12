BI intercepts 3 women in Naia bound for HK to work as bar girls

MANILA, Philippines—Operatives of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) have foiled another human trafficking attempt after they intercepted three women who were allegedly recruited to work as bar girls in Hong Kong.

The BI reported Sunday that the passengers were intercepted on the morning of Jan. 10 (Friday) at the Naia Terminal 1 as they were about to board a Hong Kong Airlines flight.

The women tried to leave in the guise of being tourists but Immigration officers who processed them noted discrepancies in their statements, and referred them for secondary inspection.

The trio initially presented fake tickets and posed as employees of a travel agency, said the BI.

During the interview, BI-TCEU head Ma. Timotea Barizo said the women admitted they were going to work in Hongkong and were promised salaries of 500 Hongkong dollars a day.

It was also learned that the women were recruited by a female agent whom they only met via Facebook.

They likewise admitted that they each spent P15,000 for their plane tickets but the cost of processing their travel documents was shouldered by their recruiter whom they will pay through salary deduction.

The women were turned over to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking for assistance and further investigation, the BI said.

